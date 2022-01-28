Snoop Dogg Slams Critics And Cancel Culture: 'Gimme A Week I’ll Be Back Up'

Snoop Dogg is not here for cancel culture and not afraid to talk about it. While chatting with comedian Druski in a “Behind The Vest” Clubhouse chat, Snopp was asked about the concept of cancel culture and didn't hold back with his response, telling the chat:

"I wish a ****** would try to cancel me. [It only works] if you believe it when they tryna cancel you.”

The West Coast legend continued on, pointing out the attempts to cancel Dave Chappelle and DaBaby in recent years.

"Cause you see DaBaby, you see David Chappelle. You see certain motherf***ers, like, ‘If you don’t get out of here with that s**t.’ Gimme a week n**** I’ll be back up, you know what I’m saying? You gotta believe it. You gotta know that your base is your base. You can’t—the cancel community is not bigger than my fan base. I beg to differ. Let’s match up n****… Cancel community meet up. Line up. Cancel community, I need you n****s to line up.”