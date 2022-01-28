Snow-Covered Pittsburgh Bridge Collapses

“As of 8:55 a.m., UPMC has received 2 adult patients determined to be in fair condition related to the reported bridge collapse in Frick Park,” the statement read.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County also released a statement regarding the bus involved with the bridge collapse obtained by WPXI.

“At about 6:45 a.m. a Port Authority bus route 61B-Braddock-Swissvale that was headed outbound on the Fern Hollow Bridge was nearly at the East side of the bridge when the bridge began to collapse.

“The bus contained two passengers and the operator. All three were assisted off by crews at the scene. There were no injuries reported.

“We are extremely thankful that no one from the bus reported any injuries, and grateful for the first responders who risked their own lives to save others.”

The bridge collapse took place hours before President Joe Biden was expected to visit Pittsburgh Friday to discuss infrastructure.

Several nearby families were evacuated from their homes due to a gas leak but have since been cleared to return, Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones confirmed to WPXI.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf tweeted, "“We are monitoring the situation in Pittsburgh and prepared to provide support as needed," in a tweet shared Friday morning adding, "Pittsburgh residents: Please stay safe and continue to avoid the area,"

Frick Park is the largest municipal park in Pittsburgh spanning 644 acres and is among the city's four historic large parks.

Late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller named his 2011 album Blue Slide Park after the park's playground and a single off the album, Frick Park Market, in honor of s small store near the Point Breeze park boundary.

The park was also the site for vigils held in Miller's memory and renamed 'The Blue Slide of Mac Miller' on Google Maps and 'Mac Miller's Blue Slide Playground' on Apple Maps in his honor.