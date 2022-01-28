Steelers GM Will Step Down After Draft
By Jason Hall
January 28, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert plans to step down from his position in May, team owner Art Rooney II confirmed while addressing reporters during a Zoom call on Friday (January 28) via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune.
Rooney confirmed the Steelers have interviewed pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt and vice president of football & business administration Omar Khan as potential replacements and the team plans to speak with outside candidates as well, but the position is unlikely to be filled until after the 2022 NFL Draft, Rutter reports.
"Kevin and I left the door open for him to fill an ongoing role after the draft," Rooney said via Rutter. "We will be conducting a search for a new GM starting immediately. We probably won't make a hire until after the draft."
BREAKING: Steelers president Art Rooney II, on Zoom call with reporters, announces that GM Kevin Colbert will step down in May. Interviews have occurred with Brandon Hunt and Omar Khan, and he will talk to outside candidates. Colbert hopes to remain with Steelers in some capacity— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) January 28, 2022
Art Rooney II on Steelers GM position: "Kevin and I left the door open for him to fill an ongoing role after the draft. We will be conducting a search for a new GM starting immediately. We probably won’t make a hire until after the draft."— Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) January 28, 2022
Colbert initially joined the Steelers as director of football operations in 2000, a position he held until 2010.
The Pittsburgh native was named general manager in 2010 and also added the title of team vice president in 2016.
The Steelers won both of their last two Super Bowl (XL XLIII) championships during Colbert's tenure with the franchise.
“A GM has a lot of responsibility these days,” Rooney said via TribLIVE. “We’ll be hiring somebody who can fill those responsibilities, which include, number one, being a talent evaluator and putting our draft together, and everything else that goes into being an NFL GM today.
Rutter reports Colbert was working on a year-to-year contract basis and has cited his age and desire to spend more time with his family as reasons for his decision to step down.
“Kevin will fill his normal role through this year’s draft,” Rooney said via TribLIVE. “I don’t see it as something critical that we have somebody on board before the draft even though we will be doing some interviews before the draft.”