Steelers GM Will Step Down After Draft

Colbert initially joined the Steelers as director of football operations in 2000, a position he held until 2010.

The Pittsburgh native was named general manager in 2010 and also added the title of team vice president in 2016.

The Steelers won both of their last two Super Bowl (XL XLIII) championships during Colbert's tenure with the franchise.

“A GM has a lot of responsibility these days,” Rooney said via TribLIVE. “We’ll be hiring somebody who can fill those responsibilities, which include, number one, being a talent evaluator and putting our draft together, and everything else that goes into being an NFL GM today.

Rutter reports Colbert was working on a year-to-year contract basis and has cited his age and desire to spend more time with his family as reasons for his decision to step down.

“Kevin will fill his normal role through this year’s draft,” Rooney said via TribLIVE. “I don’t see it as something critical that we have somebody on board before the draft even though we will be doing some interviews before the draft.”