Teen Charged With Shooting New York City Cop Released After Posting Bond

Police officials in New York City are livid after a 16-year-old charged with shooting an officer was released on bond. Camrin Williams was approached by officers who were responding to an unruly crowd on January 18.

Williams refused to take his hands out of his pockets and got into a scuffle with officers. During the fight, a gun went off, and one of the officers was shot in the leg. Williams was also shot in the groin when the gun discharged.

Williams was initially charged with attempted murder, but prosecutors dropped the charge and instead arraigned him on gun and assault charges. Prosecutors asked Judge Denis Boyle to hold the teen without bail, citing the fact that he is on juvenile probation stemming from an illegal gun charge in 2020.

Boyle set Williams' bond at $250,000, and he used an advance on his record contract to post the $15,000 he needed to be released.

"If anybody wants to know why we have a crisis of violence in this city, or why we're about to bury two hero police officers, look no further than this disgraceful bail release," NYPD Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said in a statement.

"This individual chose to carry illegal guns twice," Lynch said. "He chose to fight with and shoot a New York City police officer. There's no reason to believe he won't do the exact same thing when he's out on the street tonight."

Court officials defended Judge Boyle and placed the blame on state lawmakers and their bail reform efforts.

"The ire that the PBA president is projecting on the judge, who is following the law, should be directed at the individuals who promulgate those laws," Lucian Chalfen, spokesman for the state Office of Court Administration, said.