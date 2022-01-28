This Restaurant Has The Best Bar Food In Oklahoma

Brews and bites — the perfect trio.

But where can you get the best of both worlds? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state serving up the best bar food.

"Bar food, the perfect accompaniment to any happy hour, is some of the tastiest, most comforting food out there, and we can understand why. From Knoxville's duck confit fries to Seattle's garlic burrata pull-apart bread, this list of some of the best bar food options throughout the States proves that bar food is so much more than just chips and peanuts," Eat This, Not That! said on its website.

In Oklahoma, the best bar food can be found at The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the restaurant:

"The Jones Assembly, the bar and restaurant that can be found on Oklahoma City's Film Row, is the go-to place for live music, impressively made drinks, and upscale bar food. A must-try is the Nashville Chicken, a delicious dish made with spicy fried chicken with scratch biscuits, hot honey, habanero creamed corn, and bread and butter pickles."

The Jones Assembly is located at 901 W. Sheridan Ave. in Oklahoma City.

To see the full list of the best bar food in the U.S., click here.