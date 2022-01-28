Video Appears To Show UFO Being Escorted By Military Helicopters

Last year, a former Israeli space security chief, Haim Eshed, claimed that not only do aliens exist but that world powers, including Israel and America, are working with extra terrestrials. He also stated that there is a galactic federation in the universe made up of aliens and humans and that they meet at an underground base on Mars.

UFO expert Scott Waring wrote on his site, UFO Sightings Daily, that this video is "a shocking encounter of both military and alien craft," and suggesting the UFO was being escorted to a nearby military base "for some important conference." He went on to say, "Most agreements made with aliens will involve trade... since technology is the most powerful commodity to the US military. Absolutely proof that the US military is working on an alliance with aliens."

Some commenters are blown away, with one writing, "What the F?!" Others, however, aren't so convinced. A couple even think that the video is fake and just some CGI. It also seems strange more people didn't see such a bright object moving through the night sky, especially since it was accompanied by loud helicopters.