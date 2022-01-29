Britney Spears is sticking by earlier comments she made about her younger sister Jamie Lynn in a scathing new Instagram post.

On Friday (January 29) the "Oops... I Did It Again" singer took to Instagram, sharing a clip from a recent episode of The Real where co-host Adrienne Bailon discussed Jamie Lynn's new book, Things I Should Have Said.

"It should have been named 'Things I Should Have Said to my sister and my sister alone'" Bailon says in the clip, before going to talking about loyalty.

Britney seemingly agreed, writing a caption under the clip calling out her younger sister for the book that had "unbelievable" timing.

"National best seller ???? DUH 🙄 …. the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!" the captions reads in part.

The two have been locked into a back and forth over Jamie Lynn's part in Britneys 13-year conservatorship that finally ended in November.