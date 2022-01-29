Drake Gets Schooled In French By Son Adonis In Adorable Instagram Post

By Regina Park

January 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Class is in clearly in session!

Drake's son is schooling the rapper in an adorable new Instagram post shared Friday (January 28). The clip shows four-year-old Adonis Graham questioning his pops about how tall he can expect to be when he grows up.

Adonis seems pretty convinced he'll surpass Drake's 6-foot height after the young one asked if the 35-year-old is done growing.

"Do you think you're going to be bigger than me," Drake asks Adonis.

"Yeah," the four-year-old replies without missing a beat.

Drake goes on to ask his son how tall he thinks he'll be when he reaches age 35, but a distracted Adonis replies with an offer to share something in French –– showing off the bilingual skills mom Sophie Brussaux has clearly been instilling.

"You want I teach you how to speak en France?" Adonis asks.

Adonis then breaks down a sentence in French, with Drake repeating each part back, before asking the little one to translate what he said.

"I said, 'When you're older, you are all broken, and you're going to turn into space,'" Adonis expertly explains. But Drake has questions about his French lesson.

"Is that really what you said or are you making stuff up?" Drake says before they both share a laugh.

Check out the full clip above.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices