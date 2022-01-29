Drake Gets Schooled In French By Son Adonis In Adorable Instagram Post

Class is in clearly in session!



Drake's son is schooling the rapper in an adorable new Instagram post shared Friday (January 28). The clip shows four-year-old Adonis Graham questioning his pops about how tall he can expect to be when he grows up.



Adonis seems pretty convinced he'll surpass Drake's 6-foot height after the young one asked if the 35-year-old is done growing.



"Do you think you're going to be bigger than me," Drake asks Adonis.



"Yeah," the four-year-old replies without missing a beat.



Drake goes on to ask his son how tall he thinks he'll be when he reaches age 35, but a distracted Adonis replies with an offer to share something in French –– showing off the bilingual skills mom Sophie Brussaux has clearly been instilling.

"You want I teach you how to speak en France?" Adonis asks.