Good whiskey and on-screen laughs are not in short supply when Faith Hill and Rita Wilson are on set together.

Faith posted a new sneak peek of an upcoming episode of Paramount +'s Yellowstone prequel series, 1883 where Rita Wilson guests stars and helps her character unwind in a boozy good time.

"How 'bout a whiskey punch?" Rita's character, Carolyn, asks Faith, who plays Margaret Dutton on the show. "Looks like you could use it."

Before accepting the offer, Margaret asks, "Would you join me?" to which Carolyn quips, "Sister, I've been joining you since noon."

The two bond over the whiskey punch and before long are laughing their way through the afternoon on the porch.