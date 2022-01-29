Jim Jones Says He Would 'Jake Paul' Jadakiss In A Solo 'Verzuz' Battle

Jim Jones is making it clear he wants all the smoke with Jadakiss.

In an interview with Angie Martinez on her Lip Service podcast, the Bronx native said he would "Jake Paul" Jadakiss if the two ever went head-to-head in a solo Verzuz battle, referencing the YouTuber-turned-boxer who has made headlines for several boxing wins.

"I want smoke, man. I want all type of smoke," the "We Fly High'" rapper told Martinez who asked how the one-on-one battle would be different from the August battle where their legendary groups –– Diplomats and The Lox –– went hit-for-hit.



During the battle, Jadakiss pulled out a freestyle that received a lot of applause and secured a W for his crew.