Jim Jones Says He Would 'Jake Paul' Jadakiss In A Solo 'Verzuz' Battle
By Regina Park
January 29, 2022
Jim Jones is making it clear he wants all the smoke with Jadakiss.
In an interview with Angie Martinez on her Lip Service podcast, the Bronx native said he would "Jake Paul" Jadakiss if the two ever went head-to-head in a solo Verzuz battle, referencing the YouTuber-turned-boxer who has made headlines for several boxing wins.
"I want smoke, man. I want all type of smoke," the "We Fly High'" rapper told Martinez who asked how the one-on-one battle would be different from the August battle where their legendary groups –– Diplomats and The Lox –– went hit-for-hit.
During the battle, Jadakiss pulled out a freestyle that received a lot of applause and secured a W for his crew.
Jones said the hypothetical battle "would be a completely different dynamic" since it would be him against Jada solo.
Angie wasn't too convinced the "Kisses to the Sky" would take on the offer after securing the win months ago.
"He better keep it like that," Jimmy replied, "He better not slip."
"Has Jada responded to any of this?" she asked.
"He better not ... or I'll Jake Paul him out here right now," Jim replied before laughing. "Jada, I love you," Jim added.
During the interview, the rapper cleared the air on the previous comments he made about his mom teaching him how to kiss and explained why he says he's a natural born hater.
Check out the full interview by clicking HERE.