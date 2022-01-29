Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson worked together to make a great escape during date night in LA this week.

Sources familiar with the couple's plans told TMZ that Kim, Pete, Khloé Kardashian and a group of friends rented out an escape room Wednesday (January 26) after chowing down on Korean BBQ. To rent out the entire 60Out escape room from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the group reportedly dropped $3,500.

The couple and friends successfully escaped The Orphanage and Time Machine rooms, the outlet reported, getting out of the rooms in under the allotted time, proving they can work well under pressure together.

The mid-week date night comes as sources close to the couple say the Saturday Night Live comedian is looking for homes on the West Coast to spend more time with Kim.

Unlike the escape room, Kim and Pete's relationship can't seem to escape her ex Kanye West's radar. Sources close to the "Jail" rapper say he's going around "telling anybody within earshot" that Pete "has AIDS."

One source said the rumors are "nonsense" and "childish" has left the comedian and close friends "confused and concerned."

News of the false rumors also come after Ye released a diss track last week, calling out Pete by name in the song "My Life Was Never Eazy" featuring The Game.