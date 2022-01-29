Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Rent Out Escape Room For Date Night

By Regina Park

January 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson worked together to make a great escape during date night in LA this week.

Sources familiar with the couple's plans told TMZ that Kim, Pete, Khloé Kardashian and a group of friends rented out an escape room Wednesday (January 26) after chowing down on Korean BBQ. To rent out the entire 60Out escape room from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the group reportedly dropped $3,500.

The couple and friends successfully escaped The Orphanage and Time Machine rooms, the outlet reported, getting out of the rooms in under the allotted time, proving they can work well under pressure together.

The mid-week date night comes as sources close to the couple say the Saturday Night Live comedian is looking for homes on the West Coast to spend more time with Kim.

Unlike the escape room, Kim and Pete's relationship can't seem to escape her ex Kanye West's radar. Sources close to the "Jail" rapper say he's going around "telling anybody within earshot" that Pete "has AIDS."

One source said the rumors are "nonsense" and "childish" has left the comedian and close friends "confused and concerned."

News of the false rumors also come after Ye released a diss track last week, calling out Pete by name in the song "My Life Was Never Eazy" featuring The Game.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices