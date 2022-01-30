Camila Cabello Gets Teary As She Teases 'Moving' Song

It looks like Camila Cabello is getting ready to release a new project –– and it involves tears!



The singer surprised fans, taking to Instagram late Saturday night (January 29) to tease new music and visuals. The "Don't Go Yet" singer posted two Instagram stories showing off what she's working on and who she's working with creatively.

The first clip shows a close-up the 24-year-old with tear-streaked face. The video zooms in to show a subtle glittery bronze eye makeup look and runny mascara. A few pieces of Camila's hair fall framing her face and the tear-stained cheek.

"Aaand action" is written over the video –– possibly letting fans know the singer is getting into character for the new song.

In the second story, Camila tags guitarist known on IG as @ iamstrikesmusic who wrote about playing and recording guitar for the singer.

"Been getting lost and hella vibing," the guitarist wrote on the post. "This track is [very] moving!!!" they added.

Check out the clips below.