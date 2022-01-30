Cincinnati Bengals Punch Their Ticket To Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are going to the Super Bowl after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in a wild overtime game. The Bengals rallied from an 18 point deficit and knocked off the defending AFC Champions with a walk-off field goal by a score of 27-24.

The Bengals scored 21 consecutive points to take a 24-21 lead with 6:07 left in the fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes marched down the field and led the Chiefs to a game-tying field goal as regulation expired.

The Chiefs won the coin toss and started overtime with the ball. Mahomes threw an interception, giving the Bengals the ball and a chance to win the game.

The Bengals ran nine plays, setting up an easy 31-yard field goal for Evan McPherson.

Burrow threw for 250 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while Tee Higgens made six receptions for 103 yards. Mahomes had three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Chiefs.

Burrow is the first number one pick in the draft to lead his team to a Super Bowl in his first or second year. The Bengals will take on the winner of the Rams-49ers game on Sunday, February 13, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.