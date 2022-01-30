Kanye West's Plan For Australian Concert On Hold Over Covid-19 Vaccines

Kanye West's plans for a stadium performances in Australia might be on hold for now –– at least until the rapper can prove he's had at least two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to TMZ, Australian officials are letting Ye know straight up that Covid-19 vaccines aren't optional in the Down Under. The "Jail" rapper is reportedly looking to set up a few stadium concerts across the country in March, but recently revealed he's only had one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Travelers seeking entry into the nation are required to have at least two shots.



And Australian leaders aren't new at putting superstars out if they don't meet pandemic requirements. Just this month, Aussie officials gave Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic the boot right before the Australian Open after he refused to get vaccinated –– they fought hard for the deportation too, taking the tennis champ to court for nearly two weeks.

On Saturday (January 29) Prime Minister Scott Morrison cleared up any confusion about entering the country and being a celebrity, letting anyone know they star power isn't an exemption.

"Those are the rules. They apply to everybody, as people have seen most recently. It doesn't matter who you are, they are the rules. Follow the rules. You can come. You don't follow the rules, you can't," Morrison said.

It's unclear if Ye has gotten a second dose of the vaccine but in 2020, the rapper made some strong claims about the jab –– like that they are "the mark of the beast" and are a ploy to microchip people –– that might not play in his favor if he wants to perform in the Down Under. Only time will tell.