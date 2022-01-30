Katy Perry Rocks Covid Test Earrings For Trippy 'When I'm Gone' Performance

By Regina Park

January 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Katy Perry is putting a fashionable spin on Covid-19 testing.

The "Harleys in Hawaii" singer took over the Saturday Night Live stage in NYC this weekend, delivering a trippy performance that included campy Covid-19 test earrings.

Before delivering her set on the Studio 8H stage, the 37-year-old showed off Covid-19 test earrings to her more than 151 million followers on Instagram.

"We're on SNL tonight," she said after pulling back her hair to give fans a closer look at her accessories and makeup. "I cleared," she whispered at the end of the video.

A few weeks ago, SNL opted out of hosting its live audience as the Omicron variant fueled a surge in new Covid cases across the globe.

Photo: Instagram @katyperry

Katy was the only musical guest Saturday (January 29) giving a two-part glam performance. During the first set, Katy rocked a red leather ensemble that took term mushroom cap literally.

Katy's mushroom top hat completed the outfit for her "When I'm Gone" performance featuring the singer's collaborate Alesso.

A few dancers also took the stage, wearing mushroom costumes. Every so often the dancers flashed signs reminiscent of Alice In Wonderland that read "Eat Me." The singer's bedazzled microphone even featured a mushroom charm at the bottom.

Photo: Instagram @katyperry

Later on, Katy returned to the stage rocking a fluffy baby blue dress to perform "Never Have I Ever."

Check out both performances below.

