Katy Perry Rocks Covid Test Earrings For Trippy 'When I'm Gone' Performance

Katy Perry is putting a fashionable spin on Covid-19 testing.

The "Harleys in Hawaii" singer took over the Saturday Night Live stage in NYC this weekend, delivering a trippy performance that included campy Covid-19 test earrings.

Before delivering her set on the Studio 8H stage, the 37-year-old showed off Covid-19 test earrings to her more than 151 million followers on Instagram.

"We're on SNL tonight," she said after pulling back her hair to give fans a closer look at her accessories and makeup. "I cleared," she whispered at the end of the video.

A few weeks ago, SNL opted out of hosting its live audience as the Omicron variant fueled a surge in new Covid cases across the globe.