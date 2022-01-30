Lil Wayne Is Looking For A Wife — Because He's Too Rich

It looks as though Lil Wayne wants to fulfill the age old saying, "Happy wife, happy life," by settling down once and for all.

The "Love Me" rapper posted to Twitter early Saturday (January 29) letting his 34.8 million followers know he's looking for Mrs. Carter.

"I need a wife man I'm getting too wealthy. Stfu," Wayne wrote online.

The rapper was once married to Toya Johnson, his childhood sweetheart with whom he shares 23-year-old daughter Reginae Carter. Wayne was most recently romantically linked to model Denise Bidot, but based on this tweet, it appears the couple officially ended things.