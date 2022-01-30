Los Angeles Rams Advance To Super Bowl LVI

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are going to Super Bowl LVI after a thrilling 20-17 victory. The Rams won't have to travel far to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals since the Super Bowl will be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13.

It is the second time in two years that a team will be hosting the Super Bowl at their home stadium.

The Rams rallied back from a 17-7 deficit in the third quarter with a touchdown and two field goals in the fourth to win.

Stafford threw for 337 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the win. Cooper Kupp had 11 grabs for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Jimmy Garoppolo had two touchdowns for the 49ers but threw an interception with just over a minute left to seal the win for the Rams.

Neither team could get their running game going, with both teams putting up a combined 120 yards on the ground.