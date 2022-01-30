Man Survives After His Car Explodes

A Texas man is lucky to be alive after his car exploded. Authorities said that the man had just finished up his shift at a Sonic in Houston on Friday (January 28) night. When he got into his vehicle, he could smell a strong gassy odor.

He rolled down his windows and sat in his car, but the smell only got stronger. The man got out of his vehicle, which then exploded.

The massive explosion could be heard miles away and was powerful enough to send his vehicle flying over the Sonic, where it crashed landed in the back parking lot.

Miraculously, the man survived the explosion. He was rushed to the hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

"The fact that this young man is still alive is a miracle. Parts of this vehicle were blown hundreds of feet away," said Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin. "This was a very significant explosion, and the young man is very lucky to be alive."

Investigators believe the explosion was an accident. They found welding equipment in the trunk, including a leaking tank of oxy-acetylene, which is likely what sparked the massive blast.