Miss USA 2019 Chelsie Kryst Dead At Age 30

While Kryst, who won Miss USA as Miss North Carolina, used her platform to speak out about criminal justice reform, she was also vocal about mental health. In October of 2019, around World Mental Health Day, she wrote on Facebook, "I do a lot to make sure that I maintain my mental health. And the most important thing that I did is talk to a counselor. She’s really easy to talk to. She gives me great strategies especially if I’m sad or happy or have a busy month ahead of me. When I’m not talking to my counselor, I spend time at the end of every single day to just decompress. I unplug, I shut my phone off, I don’t answer messages. I just sit and watch my favorite movies."

Kryst was also an attorney and worked as a correspondent for Extra.

Her family released a statement that reads, "In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on."