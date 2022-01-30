Ted Nugent Calls Bruce Springsteen 'Dirtbag,' Says He Supports 'Communists'

After setting his sights on Joan Jett and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Ted Nugent is now coming for one of the most beloved rockers alive: Bruce Springsteen. During a recent visit to That Jamieson Show, the guitarist slammed The Boss, calling him a "dirtbag" and claiming he supports "communists," but still gave his support to Springsteen's musical integrity.

“You couldn’t get further apart ideologically, politically, or truth logic and common sense wise than me, and Bruce Springsteen, but here I’ll show a little love for Bruce,” he said. “Number one, I’ve been able to perform on the Conan show with the E-Street band, which is one of the greatest joys in my life. I’ve always been surrounded by the best musicians, that’s a perfect example. We played ‘Jenny Take A Ride’ by Mitch Ryder, and Max and the guys performed it with unbelievable accuracy, perfection, and soulfulness.”

In the middle of the praise, Nugent couldn't help but throw in a little criticism. “So, I give them that salute for having that quality of virtuosos that deliver his music and instead of going after Bruce for being a dirtbag and supporting communists like Biden and Obama. People that ruined the quality of life, especially for minorities. How he can’t see that, I don’t know," he said. "But, I would like to be right here live on That Jamieson Show with my friends Jim and Don to salute Bruce Springsteen because he always supported Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels.”

He even said he wouldn't punch the staunch Democrat if he ran into him on the street. “You have to admit, Bruce’s career is based on his musical heart and soul,” Nugent said. “The delivery and the content of his lyrics I don’t abide by most of the time. I love the reference to the Dust Bowl in ‘Joad,’ but I would thank him for his enriching lives with powerful music. I wouldn’t go into his communist predilections. I also thank him for doing a 9/11 tribute. He’s also got some great spirit.”

Watch the full interview above.