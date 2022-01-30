The 5 Biggest Bombshells From Janet Jackson's Documentary

Janet Jackson set the record straight, revealing a lot of details of her life and decade-spanning, iconic career in a two-part documentary series over the weekend.

The Lifetime A&E documentary JANET –– which aired Friday (January 28) and Saturday (January 29) –– gave an inside look into the singer's life, time in the music industry, including the infamous 2004 Super Bowl Halftime scandal during which Justin Timberlake exposed her breast.

The "All For You" singer also addressed rumors from the 80s, growing up as her brothers grew in fame, and what her friendship with Timberlake is like now.

Here's five of the biggest bombshells from JANET.