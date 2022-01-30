Woman Accused Of Stealing Lottery Tickets After Robbers Shot Store Clerk

A woman from Georgia was arrested for allegedly stealing lottery tickets while a convenience store clerk lay dying on the floor. Police said that Lakiesha Deshawn McGhee, 43, was inside of a J&J Dollar Store in Warner Robins when three men burst in demanding money.

The men took cash from McGhee and another woman. Then, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the clerk, identified as Sabrina Renee Dollar.

After the men left, McGhee called 911. While she was waiting for officers to arrive, she allegedly cut the power to the building's security system and went into the back office to steal lottery tickets from the business.

McGhee was taken into custody and charged with theft by taking and tampering with evidence. She is being held without bond in Houston County Jail.

Authorities do not believe she had any connection to the three men who robbed the store. The men remain at large, and the Macon Regional Crimestoppers is offering a reward of $10,000 for information about their identity or whereabouts.