Brandy Blows Fans Away With Whitney Houston Style National Anthem Show

Throughout Brandy's three decades in the music business, she's always cited Whitney as one of her greatest influences. Back in August 2020, she told People:

"My childhood dreams were to be a singer, touch as many people as I could and to meet Whitney Houston, just meet her. So to meet her, hang out with her and sing with her. It was unbelievable. For her to cast me in such a role, the first Black princess, I don't know the words to really describe what that feels like."

On working with her idle for the 1997 movie musical Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Brandy added

"We had some beautiful, funny moments that I can remember forever. She's really my angel, and I'm just so appreciative to her for this opportunity."

