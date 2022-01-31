Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Georgia?

Since 1964, Jeopardy! has been a staple game show.

With 38 seasons and over 9,000 episodes, fans play alongside the contestants to try and see if they have what it takes to become a Jeopardy! champion.

While we all wait for the next episode to air, Stacker compiled a list of Jeopardy! questions about each state.

To find three questions about each state, Stacker "combed through the fan-created J! Archive and found three clues for all 50 states (excluding Washington D.C.) from the questions curated there."

Can you answer the three Jeopardy! questions Stacker found about Georgia? Here are the clues:

In 1916 Georgia Tech beat Cumberland College 222-0 in this sport. James Oglethorpe founded Georgia in 1733 as a haven for people in trouble for this back in Britain. Born in Georgia, this notorious frontier dentist first had a practice in Atlanta.

SPOILER ALERT: BELOW ARE THE ANSWERS TO EACH QUESTION:

Answer: Football

Answer: Debt

Answer: Doc Holliday

