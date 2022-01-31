Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Illinois?

Since 1964, Jeopardy! has been a staple game show.

With 38 seasons and over 9,000 episodes, fans play alongside the contestants to try and see if they have what it takes to become a Jeopardy! champion.

While we all wait for the next episode to air, Stacker compiled a list of Jeopardy! questions about each state.

To find three questions about each state, Stacker "combed through the fan-created J! Archive and found three clues for all 50 states (excluding Washington D.C.) from the questions curated there."

Can you answer the three Jeopardy! questions Stacker found about Illinois? Here are the clues:

The first public one of these schools began in Illinois in 1901 for students who wanted to pursue higher education in their home area. You'll find Peoria just up from Pekin on this stately river. This Illinois village where Abraham Lincoln lived has been rebuilt and is now a state park.

SPOILER ALERT: BELOW ARE THE ANSWERS TO EACH QUESTION:

Answer: Community college

Answer: The Illinois

Answer: New Salem

