Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Michigan?

Since 1964, Jeopardy! has been a staple game show.

With 38 seasons and over 9,000 episodes, fans play alongside the contestants to try and see if they have what it takes to become a Jeopardy! champion.

While we all wait for the next episode to air, Stacker compiled a list of Jeopardy! questions about each state.

To find three questions about each state, Stacker "combed through the fan-created J! Archive and found three clues for all 50 states (excluding Washington D.C.) from the questions curated there."

Can you answer the three Jeopardy! questions Stacker found about Michigan? Here are the clues:

Because of its portrayal of the Jewish character Shylock, this play was banned in Michigan in 1980. The public is only allowed to use buggies, bikes, and saddle horses on this Michigan resort island. The American Chronicle says that in 1924 half a million people wrote this Michigander asking for money.

SPOILER ALERT: BELOW ARE THE ANSWERS TO EACH QUESTION:

1. Because of its portrayal of the Jewish character Shylock, this play was banned in Michigan in 1980.

Answer: “Merchant of Venice”

2. The public is only allowed to use buggies, bikes, and saddle horses on this Michigan resort island.

Answer: Mackinac Island

3. The American Chronicle says that in 1924 half a million people wrote this Michigander asking for money.

Answer: Henry Ford

