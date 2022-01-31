Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Minnesota?

Since 1964, Jeopardy! has been a staple game show.

With 38 seasons and over 9,000 episodes, fans play alongside the contestants to try and see if they have what it takes to become a Jeopardy! champion.

While we all wait for the next episode to air, Stacker compiled a list of Jeopardy! questions about each state.

To find three questions about each state, Stacker "combed through the fan-created J! Archive and found three clues for all 50 states (excluding Washington D.C.) from the questions curated there."

Can you answer the three Jeopardy! questions Stacker found about Minnesota? Here are the clues:

This renowned Minnesota institution opened its own med school in 1972. At Austin, Minnesota's Museum of this Hormel product, featuring a wall of more than 3,000 cans. This St. Paul company began by mining corundum, then making sandpaper and masking tape.

SPOILER ALERT: BELOW ARE THE ANSWERS TO EACH QUESTION:

1. This renowned Minnesota institution opened its own med school in 1972.

Answer: The Mayo Clinic

2. At Austin, Minnesota's Museum of this Hormel product, featuring a wall of more than 3,000 cans.

Answer: Spam

3. This St. Paul company began by mining corundum, then making sandpaper and masking tape.

Answer: 3M

