Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Missouri?

Since 1964, Jeopardy! has been a staple game show.

With 38 seasons and over 9,000 episodes, fans play alongside the contestants to try and see if they have what it takes to become a Jeopardy! champion.

While we all wait for the next episode to air, Stacker compiled a list of Jeopardy! questions about each state.

To find three questions about each state, Stacker "combed through the fan-created J! Archive and found three clues for all 50 states (excluding Washington D.C.) from the questions curated there."

Can you answer the three Jeopardy! questions Stacker found about Missouri? Here are the clues:

This Missouri man who loved to work for peanuts also developed a type of synthetic marble made from wood shavings. On Missouri's flag, two of these large predators once plentiful there stand atop a scroll on which the state's motto appears. With more than 40 theaters and 100 live shows, this city calls itself the "live music show capital of the world.”

SPOILER ALERT: BELOW ARE THE ANSWERS TO EACH QUESTION:

1. This Missouri man who loved to work for peanuts also developed a type of synthetic marble made from wood shavings.

Answer: George Washington Carver

2. On Missouri's flag, two of these large predators once plentiful there stand atop a scroll on which the state's motto appears.

Answer: Bears

3. With more than 40 theaters and 100 live shows, this city calls itself the "live music show capital of the world.”

Answer: Branson

For more Jeopardy! questions about all 50 states, click here.