Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Nebraska?

Since 1964, Jeopardy! has been a staple game show.

With 38 seasons and over 9,000 episodes, fans play alongside the contestants to try and see if they have what it takes to become a Jeopardy! champion.

While we all wait for the next episode to air, Stacker compiled a list of Jeopardy! questions about each state.

To find three questions about each state, Stacker "combed through the fan-created J! Archive and found three clues for all 50 states (excluding Washington D.C.) from the questions curated there."

Can you answer the three Jeopardy! questions Stacker found about Nebraska? Here are the clues:

The name Nebraska comes from an Oto Native American word meaning "flat water," referring to this river. I'm in the nation's only one-house state legislature known by this one-word term. Nebraskans chose it by popular vote in the 1930s. Officially "The Tree Planters' State" in 1895, in 1945 it became this "State" to honor University of Nebraska athletic teams.

SPOILER ALERT: BELOW ARE THE ANSWERS TO EACH QUESTION:

1. The name Nebraska comes from an Oto Native American word meaning "flat water," referring to this river.

Answer: The Platte

2. I'm in the nation's only one-house state legislature known by this one-word term. Nebraskans chose it by popular vote in the 1930s.

Answer: Unicameral

3. Officially "The Tree Planters' State" in 1895, in 1945 it became this "State" to honor University of Nebraska athletic teams.

Answer: The Cornhusker State

For more Jeopardy! questions about all 50 states, click here.