Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Ohio?

Since 1964, Jeopardy! has been a staple game show.

With 38 seasons and over 9,000 episodes, fans play alongside the contestants to try and see if they have what it takes to become a Jeopardy! champion.

While we all wait for the next episode to air, Stacker compiled a list of Jeopardy! questions about each state.

To find three questions about each state, Stacker "combed through the fan-created J! Archive and found three clues for all 50 states (excluding Washington D.C.) from the questions curated there."

Can you answer the three Jeopardy! questions Stacker found about Ohio? Here are the clues:

A July 21, 1969, Wapakoneta, Ohio, Daily News headline about a local boy read, "Neil steps on" this. Little Turtle fought off U.S. troops as a chief of this Ohio (not Florida) tribe. Churchill called this largest city on the Ohio River the most beautiful of the inland cities of the Union.

SPOILER ALERT: BELOW ARE THE ANSWERS TO EACH QUESTION:

1. A July 21, 1969, Wapakoneta, Ohio, Daily News headline about a local boy read, "Neil steps on" this.

Answer: The moon

2. Little Turtle fought off U.S. troops as a chief of this Ohio (not Florida) tribe.

Answer: Miami

3. Churchill called this largest city on the Ohio River the most beautiful of the inland cities of the Union.

Answer: Cincinnati

