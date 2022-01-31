Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Wisconsin?

Since 1964, Jeopardy! has been a staple game show.

With 38 seasons and over 9,000 episodes, fans play alongside the contestants to try and see if they have what it takes to become a Jeopardy! champion.

While we all wait for the next episode to air, Stacker compiled a list of Jeopardy! questions about each state.

To find three questions about each state, Stacker "combed through the fan-created J! Archive and found three clues for all 50 states (excluding Washington D.C.) from the questions curated there."

Can you answer the three Jeopardy! questions Stacker found about Wisconsin? Here are the clues:

Baraboo, the former winter home of this company, is home to a circus museum. This nickname for Wisconsin folks goes back to lead miners who lived in holes in the ground or hillsides. New Glarus, Wisconsin, known as "Little" this country, has a Heidi festival every June.

SPOILER ALERT: BELOW ARE THE ANSWERS TO EACH QUESTION:

1. Baraboo, the former winter home of this company, is home to a circus museum.

Answer: Ringling Brothers

2. This nickname for Wisconsin folks goes back to lead miners who lived in holes in the ground or hillsides.

Answer: Badgers

3. New Glarus, Wis., known as "Little" this country, has a Heidi festival every June.

Answer: Switzerland

For more Jeopardy! questions about all 50 states, click here.