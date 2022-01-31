Congrats! Rihanna Is Pregnant: Expecting First Child With A$AP Rocky
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 31, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
The rumors are true!
Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together, according to TMZ. The pair was recently spotted out in his hometown of Harlem, New York City as Rih Rih showed off her bourgeoning baby bump.
The news comes amid months of speculation that the Bad Gal and her hip hop-rockstar beau were expecting a child together. The pair made their relationship official after being friends for over a decade. Congrats to Rih and Rocky.