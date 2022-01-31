Imagine Dragons Add Dates To Mercury Tour: Are They Coming To Your City?

Imagine Dragons are just days away from embarking on their Mercury Tour, and if you're a fan who wasn't able to snag tickets to one of the shows, you might be in luck: the band just announced three more dates.

Dan Reynolds and company will now be playing in Allentown, Pennsylvania on February 16 and added a second show in Seattle on March 5 and Montreal on May 4. Pre-sale for the new shows begins on Tuesday (February 1) and will open to the general public on Friday (February 4) at 10am local time. Get more ticket info here.

The tour is in support of Imagine Dragons' new album Mercury—Act 1, which came out in September. See their announcement and a full list of tour dates below.