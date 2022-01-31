Imagine Dragons Add Dates To Mercury Tour: Are They Coming To Your City?
By Katrina Nattress
January 31, 2022
Imagine Dragons are just days away from embarking on their Mercury Tour, and if you're a fan who wasn't able to snag tickets to one of the shows, you might be in luck: the band just announced three more dates.
Dan Reynolds and company will now be playing in Allentown, Pennsylvania on February 16 and added a second show in Seattle on March 5 and Montreal on May 4. Pre-sale for the new shows begins on Tuesday (February 1) and will open to the general public on Friday (February 4) at 10am local time. Get more ticket info here.
The tour is in support of Imagine Dragons' new album Mercury—Act 1, which came out in September. See their announcement and a full list of tour dates below.
adding 3 new shows... presale tomorrow, all tix on sale friday 10am local. see you guys next week: https://t.co/xzttjTZ6DX pic.twitter.com/p54ryfADVC— Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) January 31, 2022
Imagine Dragons Mercury Tour Dates
Feb 06 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena >
Feb 08 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Arena >
Feb 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena >
Feb 12 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena >
Feb 14 – Belmont Park – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena >
Feb 16 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center >
Feb 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena >
Feb 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse >
Feb 23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center >
Feb 25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ^
Feb 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center ^
Mar 02 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena ^
Mar 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^
Mar 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^
Mar 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^
Mar 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena ^
Mar 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ^
Apr 10 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
Apr 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Apr 15 – Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
Apr 17 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
Apr 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Apr 22 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Apr 24 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
Apr 26 – Quebec City, QC– Centre Videotron
Apr 28 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre
May 01 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron
May 03 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
May 04 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
> Support from grandson
^Support from MØ