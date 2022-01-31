Imagine Dragons Add Dates To Mercury Tour: Are They Coming To Your City?

By Katrina Nattress

January 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images North America

Imagine Dragons are just days away from embarking on their Mercury Tour, and if you're a fan who wasn't able to snag tickets to one of the shows, you might be in luck: the band just announced three more dates.

Dan Reynolds and company will now be playing in Allentown, Pennsylvania on February 16 and added a second show in Seattle on March 5 and Montreal on May 4. Pre-sale for the new shows begins on Tuesday (February 1) and will open to the general public on Friday (February 4) at 10am local time. Get more ticket info here.

The tour is in support of Imagine Dragons' new album Mercury—Act 1, which came out in September. See their announcement and a full list of tour dates below.

Imagine Dragons Mercury Tour Dates

Feb 06 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena >

Feb 08 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Arena >

Feb 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena >

Feb 12 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena >

Feb 14 – Belmont Park – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena >

Feb 16 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center >

Feb 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena >

Feb 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse >

Feb 23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center >

Feb 25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ^

Feb 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center ^

Mar 02 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena ^

Mar 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

Mar 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

Mar 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^

Mar 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena ^

Mar 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ^

Apr 10 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Apr 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Apr 15 – Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Apr 17 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Apr 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Apr 22 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Apr 24 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

Apr 26 – Quebec City, QC– Centre Videotron

Apr 28 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre

May 01 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

May 03 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

May 04 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

> Support from grandson

^Support from MØ

Imagine Dragons
