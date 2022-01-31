Janet Jackson Praises Alicia Keys, Admits To Crushing On The Singer
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 31, 2022
Janet Jackson has revealed many bombshells in her recent Lifetime documentary --- however, Alicia Keys revealed yet another hidden gem about the Queen of Pop that fans were geeked to hear about. The Songs In A Minor singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share an article from 2008, of Miss Jackson revealing that if she had could have a fling with another woman, it would be Keys. In the nearly 15-year old interview, Jackson told E! News:
"I think I would pick Alicia Keys. I think she's wonderful."
Amid the excitement for the Grammy Award winner's four-part documentary, Keys took to Instagram to honor share the classic interview, with the caption:
"I always knew I was BAE. But when @janetjackson says it. Make sure you watch OUR Sis, THE ICON’s Doc"
Her crush on AK isn't the only thing fans learned about Janet Jackson's relationship with her peers. The pop icon also discussed her relationship with Justin Timberlake after their 2004 Super Bowl scandal, admitting that they are still good friends. Setting the record straight for viewers, Janet shared in her doc:
"Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion. And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that's got to stop. Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends. We spoke just a few days ago. He and I have moved on, and it's time for everyone else to do the same."
See what else the star had to say about her 2004 Super Bowl Scandal and more in the clip above.