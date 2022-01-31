Janet Jackson Praises Alicia Keys, Admits To Crushing On The Singer

Janet Jackson has revealed many bombshells in her recent Lifetime documentary --- however, Alicia Keys revealed yet another hidden gem about the Queen of Pop that fans were geeked to hear about. The Songs In A Minor singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share an article from 2008, of Miss Jackson revealing that if she had could have a fling with another woman, it would be Keys. In the nearly 15-year old interview, Jackson told E! News:

"I think I would pick Alicia Keys. I think she's wonderful."

Amid the excitement for the Grammy Award winner's four-part documentary, Keys took to Instagram to honor share the classic interview, with the caption:

"I always knew I was BAE. But when @janetjackson says it. Make sure you watch OUR Sis, THE ICON’s Doc"