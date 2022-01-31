Kia Recalls Over 410,000 Vehicles Due To Airbag Issues

Kia announced it is recalling over 410,00 vehicles in the United States because of an issue that may result in the airbags failing to inflate in a crash. The recall includes certain 2017-2019 Sedona, Soul, Soul EV, 2017-2018 Forte, and 2017 Forte Koup vehicles.

"The Air Bag Control Unit (ACU) cover may contact a memory chip on the printed circuit board and damage the electrical circuit. Circuit damage may result in deactivated airbags that will not deploy in a crash," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration explained.

Kia said it has received 13 customer complaints and 947 warranty claims due to the issue since July. The car company noted there have been no reports of accidents or injuries due to the problem.

Owners will be notified by mail starting in March and will be able to bring their vehicle to a dealership where technicians will either update the software or replace the control unit.

You can check to see if your vehicle is under a recall by entering the 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number at nhtsa.gov/recalls.