Mary J. Blige's iHeartRadio Album Release Party: How To Watch

By Taylor Fields

January 31, 2022

Mary J. Blige is releasing her new album Good Morning Gorgeous on February 11th, and is celebrating during her exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party on the album's release day.

Good Morning Gorgeous is Blige's 14th full-length studio album following 2017's Strength of a Woman, and showcases 13 new songs, including guest appearances from artists like DJ Khaled, Dave East, Usher, Anderson .Paak and Fivio Foreign. The R&B star also teamed up with H.E.R. on the album's title track "Good Morning Gorgeous."

"Working on this new album has been so much fun," Mary said in a statement. "I'm grateful to all my collaborators and partners who have walked with me through this process and even more grateful to my fans who I hope have a blast with this new music."

During her exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party, Mary will be performing her new music live, along with some fan favorites, and talk about Good Morning Gorgeous and more during an exclusive Q&A hosted by Angie Martinez.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Mary J. Blige on Friday, February 11th at 10pmET/7pm PT via an exclusive stream on Fox Soul/Dish Nation. Subscribe and stream on YouTube, Roku, and Samsung TV+. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's All My Jams channel.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Mary J. Blige by listening to some of her Good Morning Gorgeous songs below.

Mary J. Blige
