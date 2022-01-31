Ohio Resident Wins $3 Million On Mega Millions Lottery Ticket

An Ohio resident had luck on their side after purchasing a Mega Millions ticket.

According to a press release from the official Ohio Lottery website, one lucky person won $3 million on Friday (January 28).

The winner selected their own numbers and matched all five, but did not match the Mega Ball. The numbers they chose were 03, 16, 25, 44 and 55 and the Mega Ball was 13.

They did however choose to add a Megaplier which added $1 million to their prize, totaling the amount to $3 million.

The ticket was purchased from C's Beverage & Deli, located at 4621 Broadview Road in Cleveland.

The ticket holder has yet to come forward to claim their money.

The winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket, worth $421 million, was sold in California.

If interested in participating in other Ohio Lotteries, the next Ohio Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $113 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $20 million, and the next Classic Lotto Kicker drawing has an estimated jackpot of $21.1 million.

For more information on the Missouri Lottery, you can check out the official Ohio Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.