Rent Prices Are Actually Decreasing In 1 Nebraska City

Renters across the U.S. often notice rising rates, but some major metro cities are not experiencing the same trends. Recent research from a rental data hub shows that in some big cities in America, rent prices are actually getting lower. The report noted:

“Whether you live in a rural area or a big city, you've probably noticed that, in general, housing prices are increasing everywhere. What you once paid for a two-bedroom apartment is now what it costs to rent a one-bedroom apartment in some cities. In fact, rent for a one-bedroom apartment has increased 22 percent nationally and rent for a two-bedroom apartment has spiked by 18 percent. These percentages vary state by state and city by city, but the overall trend is that rent is increasing.”

Despite most cities showing rising rent rates, researchers managed to find others that are lowering. They “combed through the data and spotted some cities with rent prices decreasing,” sharing a list — in no particular order — of 10 big cities experiencing that trend. Lincoln is the only city in Nebraska to make the list. The city’s one-bedroom rent price year over year change is -11.54%, and a 2-bedroom year over year change is -18.43%. Here’s what the report says about Lincoln:

“The city of Lincoln is an all-around great place to live. The cost of living is inexpensive, the unemployment rate is low, the job opportunities are plentiful and you get the perfect blend of big-city entertainment with rural charm.

“There are over 300,000 people living in Lincoln, so it's not a small city. But, with the mid-Western charm, you'll have that rural, hometown feel. Downtown Lincoln has a plethora of shops, restaurants, bars and museums to keep you entertained.

“Lincoln saw the sharpest decrease in rent for two-bedroom apartments over the last year. People can expect to pay around $1,080 for a two-bedroom apartment and $988 for a one-bedroom apartment based on recent data from Rent.com.”

See the full report — including the rest of the list, methodology and more — here.