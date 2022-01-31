See Why Kentucky Is The 'Saddest State In America'
By Ginny Reese
January 31, 2022
Kentucky is all the way at the bottom of the list when it comes to the happiest states in America.
A new study by Amerisleep determined the saddest states in America based on 17 factors, such as average working hours, number of hospitals, open spaces and beauty, volunteer rate, and income growth, among others.
According to the study, the key happiness factors are health, education, work-life balance, environment, safety, housing, and income, in that order.
Based on the study, Kentucky placed dead last as the saddest state in the country.
According to Amerisleep, the happiest states in America are:
- North Dakota
- Vermont
- Nebraska
- South Dakota
- California
- Rhode Island
- Iowa
- Montana
- Oregon
- Utah
According to Amerisleep, the saddest states in America are:
- Kentucky
- West Virginia
- Tennessee
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Michigan
- Illinois
- Missouri
- Washington
Click here to check out the full list of America's happiest and saddest states.