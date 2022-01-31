See Why Kentucky Is The 'Saddest State In America'

Kentucky is all the way at the bottom of the list when it comes to the happiest states in America.

A new study by Amerisleep determined the saddest states in America based on 17 factors, such as average working hours, number of hospitals, open spaces and beauty, volunteer rate, and income growth, among others.

According to the study, the key happiness factors are health, education, work-life balance, environment, safety, housing, and income, in that order.

Based on the study, Kentucky placed dead last as the saddest state in the country.

According to Amerisleep, the happiest states in America are:

North Dakota Vermont Nebraska South Dakota California Rhode Island Iowa Montana Oregon Utah

According to Amerisleep, the saddest states in America are:

Kentucky West Virginia Tennessee Nevada Ohio Pennsylvania Michigan Illinois Missouri Washington

Click here to check out the full list of America's happiest and saddest states.