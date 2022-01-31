The Black Keys Announce Massive North American Tour: See The Dates

By Katrina Nattress

February 1, 2022

Photo: Jim Herrington

The Black Keys are hitting the road for the first time since 2019, with Band of Horses as support. The trek, billed as the Dropout Boogie Tour, is set to kick off July 9 in Las Vegas and run until October 18 in Dallas. The duo's last collection of original material was 2019's Let's Rock; however, they released a covers album called Delta Kream last year.

Members of The Black Keys' “Lonely Boys & Girls Club” will have access to presale tickets at 10am local time on Tuesday (February 1). General tickets go on sale at 10am local time on Friday (February 4) via the band's website.

See their announcement and a full list of tour dates below.

The Black Keys Dropout Boogie Tour Dates

July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park

July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater 

July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre

Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

