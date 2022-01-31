The Black Keys Announce Massive North American Tour: See The Dates
By Katrina Nattress
February 1, 2022
The Black Keys are hitting the road for the first time since 2019, with Band of Horses as support. The trek, billed as the Dropout Boogie Tour, is set to kick off July 9 in Las Vegas and run until October 18 in Dallas. The duo's last collection of original material was 2019's Let's Rock; however, they released a covers album called Delta Kream last year.
Members of The Black Keys' “Lonely Boys & Girls Club” will have access to presale tickets at 10am local time on Tuesday (February 1). General tickets go on sale at 10am local time on Friday (February 4) via the band's website.
See their announcement and a full list of tour dates below.
IT’S OFFICIAL - Our 32-date “Dropout Boogie” North American Tour begins July 9 in Las Vegas with special guest @bandofhorses. @CeramicAnimal, @earlyjamesbham, & @TheVelveteers for select dates! Tickets on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 am local time.https://t.co/wr3sUExLKx pic.twitter.com/7FjOZYihAs— The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) January 31, 2022
The Black Keys Dropout Boogie Tour Dates
July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park
July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre
Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion