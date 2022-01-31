The Black Keys Announce Massive North American Tour: See The Dates

The Black Keys are hitting the road for the first time since 2019, with Band of Horses as support. The trek, billed as the Dropout Boogie Tour, is set to kick off July 9 in Las Vegas and run until October 18 in Dallas. The duo's last collection of original material was 2019's Let's Rock; however, they released a covers album called Delta Kream last year.

Members of The Black Keys' “Lonely Boys & Girls Club” will have access to presale tickets at 10am local time on Tuesday (February 1). General tickets go on sale at 10am local time on Friday (February 4) via the band's website.

See their announcement and a full list of tour dates below.