'The Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley Dead At Age 31

Moses J. Moseley has died at age 31. According to TMZ, his family said the actor's body was found Wednesday (January 26) in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, Georgia. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death — how his body ended up in that area and if foul play was involved.

A family member told the outlet that they hadn't heard from Moses since Sunday of last week. They called around to hospitals but couldn't find him. On January 26, they contacted OnStar after filing a missing person's report, and the company tracked his car to the bridge. That's where his body was found.

Moses' first big role was on The Walking Dead, where he played one of Michonne's zombie pets from 2012-2015 . He also made appearances on HBO's Watchmen series and was in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013.