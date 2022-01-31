Trial For Man Accused In Nashville Waffle House Shooting Set To Begin

The trial for a man accused of opening fire inside a Nashville Waffle House, killing four, is set to begin nearly four years after the shooting.

Travis Reinking has been indicted on 17 counts, including four counts of first-degree murder, for the April 2018 shooting at an Antioch Waffle House that traumatized a community and left four people dead: DeEbony Groves, Akilah DaSilva, Joe Perez and Taurean Sanderlin. Several others inside the restaurant were also injured before another diner, James Shaw Jr., jumped into action and wrestled the gun away from Reinking, FOX 17 reports. He was taken into custody after a day-long manhunt of the surrounding area.

The trial has been a long time coming after it was initially delayed while Reinking was treated for schizophrenia at a mental health facility in Nashville. He was eventually deemed fit for trial, which is scheduled to begin Monday (January 31), per WKRN. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

"In Tennessee, not unlike many other states, the state has the burden of proving the elements of the crime as well as the person's mental state while doing it," said attorney and former prosecutor Jim Todd. "And if you can't intentionally or knowingly or recklessly do something because of your mental state, then you're not guilty of the crime."

District 28 Councilwoman Tanaka Vercher said the trial will help bring closure to the community still healing from the shooting, but it may also stir up emotions as many residents relive the events of the day.

"For those of us that live in the Antioch/Southeast community and frequent our restaurants and businesses, the shooting forever changed the fabric of our community," said Vercher. "We forever remember and will never forget the survivors, the families and their losses – we will forever say their names DeEbony Groves, Akilah DaSilva, Joe Perez, and Tourean Sanderlin. Remember. Say Their Names."

The Nashville District Attorney's office is seeking life in prison without the possibility of parole.