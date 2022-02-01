Active Shooter Reported At College Campus In Virginia

A suspect was taken into custody after reports of an active shooter at Bridgewater College in Virginia. Students were told to shelter in place as authorities continued to investigate the incident.

Multiple agencies, including the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, the Harrisonburg Police Department, and the FBI, are at the scene.

"I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College. The shooter is in custody, and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement," Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin wrote on Twitter.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, there was heavy police activity near the Jopson Athletic Complex, and part of the area was cordoned off with police tape.

A man who lives near the school told the outlet that he saw a man running away from the campus carrying a black duffle bag. Ecliff Graves said the man ran across a river and was followed by police officers. He said he heard a gunshot a few moments after he lost sight of them.

"I heard one little pop," Graves said. "It sounded like a handgun. I said, 'that's sort of weird.'"

A law enforcement source told ABC News that an officer was shot. Their condition was not immediately known. There are unconfirmed reports that a second security officer was also shot.

A photo showed nearly a dozen armed officers approaching a shirtless man laying on his stomach near the water.