Adele Responds To Claims That Her Relationship With Rich Paul Is In Trouble

This isn't the first time Adele spoke publicly about her new beau. She gushed about Paul during her November sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, sharing:

"He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does. And just the easiness of it. It's just been very smooth. It's just timing. But it'd be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I'm talking outside of romance as well."

The star also opened up about one of her first encounters with the agent, and how he invited her to dinner disguised as a business meeting:

"I'm like: A business meeting about what? We wouldn't be having a meeting about business. It was just the first time we'd hung out only on our own, and not with other friends and stuff like that. So that was a very natural way. I think that's how people would normally meet each other, like, in real life."