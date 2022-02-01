Adele Responds To Claims That Her Relationship With Rich Paul Is In Trouble
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 1, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Adele is notoriously private about her personal life, but on Tuesday the star wasted no time clearing up rumors about her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul. The "Easy On Me" star took to Instagram to not only confirm her performance at this year's BRIT awards, she seemingly confirmed that her relationship with Paul is still in a great place, writing:
"Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Oh, and Rich sends his love"
This isn't the first time Adele spoke publicly about her new beau. She gushed about Paul during her November sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, sharing:
"He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does. And just the easiness of it. It's just been very smooth. It's just timing. But it'd be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I'm talking outside of romance as well."
The star also opened up about one of her first encounters with the agent, and how he invited her to dinner disguised as a business meeting:
"I'm like: A business meeting about what? We wouldn't be having a meeting about business. It was just the first time we'd hung out only on our own, and not with other friends and stuff like that. So that was a very natural way. I think that's how people would normally meet each other, like, in real life."
Catch Adele performing live at the 2022 BRIT Awards on February 8th.