All Federal Prisons Locked Down After Two Inmates Killed In Gang Fight

The Federal Bureau of Prisons locked down all 122 federal prisons after a gang fight left two inmates dead at the federal prison in Beaumont, Texas. The high-security facility houses almost 1,400 inmates.

The fight broke out between members of the MS-13 gang and left two other inmates injured. No staff members were injured during the altercation. The injured inmates were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said they decided to lock down the entire prison system over fears of the potential for retaliatory violence.

"In an abundance of caution, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is securing our facilities as a temporary measure to ensure the good order of our institutions," Emery Nelson, a spokesperson for BOP, told Fox News. "The BOP will continue to monitor events carefully and will adjust its operations accordingly as the situation evolves."

The two prisoners who died were identified as Guillermo Riojas, 54, and Andrew Pineda, 34. Riojas was serving a 38-year prison sentence following a conviction on charges of carjacking and interfering with interstate commerce. Pineda was convicted on racketeering charges and was serving a six-year sentence.