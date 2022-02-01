Bengals, Not Rams Are The Official Home Team For Super LVI In Los Angeles

While the Los Angeles Rams will be playing Super Bowl LVI at their home stadium, they will not be the official home team. Instead, the Cincinnati Bengals will be designated as the home team when they take the field at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 3.

As the official home team, the Bengals will get to decide which uniforms they will wear. It also means that the Rams, as the away team, will get to call the coin toss before the game and, more importantly, if the game ends up going to overtime.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Rams will use their locker room, while the Bengals will likely use the Chargers' locker room.

The home team of the Super Bowl alternates every year between the AFC and the NFC. Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team to play in the Super Bowl at their home stadium and be designated as the official home team. The Bucs easily defeated the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 31–9.