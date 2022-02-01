Beyonce's Red Hot 'Ivy Heart' Look Will Get You In The Valentine's Day Mood
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 1, 2022
Beyonce is gearing up for love day by blessing fans with a slew of new photos, inspired by the romantic holiday. The mom of three took to Instagram to show off some gear from her upcoming Ivy Park Collection entitled Ivy Heart, dropping February 9th with Adidas. In one photo, Bey posted up on the couch, rocking a maroon velvet track suit and heart shaped white shade, simply captioned:
"Ivy (Heart)"
In another flick, Bey donned a velvet bucket over her signature blonde waves, layered with gold chains and sports bar. The Grammy Award winning star's Ivy Heart collections comes just one month after she debuted the brand's Halls Of Ivy collection, featuring daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi in the viral commercial.
Ivy Heart's collection will include 30 apparel styles, 10 accessories and five footwear styles in gender-neutral sizing. The brand's shoe collection, which will also introduce a new silhouette (the IVP Superstar Plim, a mule style shoe inspired by Adidas’ Superstar), will iclude a new colorway of the IVP Savage sneaker in off-white, an IVP swim slide in red and the Ultraboost in pink.
The star studded campaign for Ivy Heart includes stars like actress and model Karrueche Tran, model and actor Tyson Beckford, singer/songwriter and actor Troye Sivan, model and actress Shu Pei and actress/comedian Naomi Watanabe.
The new Ivy Heart Collection will be available to purchase on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores globally Feb. 10. Prices will run from $30 to $300.
Check out more photos from Bey's new collection above.