Beyonce's Red Hot 'Ivy Heart' Look Will Get You In The Valentine's Day Mood

Ivy Heart's collection will include 30 apparel styles, 10 accessories and five footwear styles in gender-neutral sizing. The brand's shoe collection, which will also introduce a new silhouette (the IVP Superstar Plim, a mule style shoe inspired by Adidas’ Superstar), will iclude a new colorway of the IVP Savage sneaker in off-white, an IVP swim slide in red and the Ultraboost in pink.

The star studded campaign for Ivy Heart includes stars like actress and model Karrueche Tran, model and actor Tyson Beckford, singer/songwriter and actor Troye Sivan, model and actress Shu Pei and actress/comedian Naomi Watanabe.