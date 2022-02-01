Boston Student's Apartment Fills With Snow After Window Is Left Open

A Boston University student's lapse caused her room to be filled with snow during a recent winter storm.

Daily Mail reports the student, Ashlyn, left her window open a "crack" before being snowed in while staying with at her boyfriend's place during Winter Storm Kenan over the weekend.

Ashlyn's roommate detailed the accident on her TikTok account @youaintseenothingg in a video captioned, 'The consequences of leaving your apartment window open during a Boston blizzard," which has since gotten 2.5 million views.

The video shows begins with a quote from her roommate asking "why is it so cold in our apartment."

The video then shows multiple text conversations in which one roommate, Bella, points out that there's snow in her room.

A second conversation with Ashlyn includes her admitting she "left one window open a crack" before asking the TikTok user to use her spare key to check the room.