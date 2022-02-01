Charges Dropped Against Ex-Teacher After She Marries Student

Authorities in Missouri have dropped the charges against a teacher accused of having sexual relations with one of her students. Prosecutors said that Baylee A. Turner, 26, married the student she was accused of sleeping with. As a result, he can no longer be compelled to testify against her, making the case almost impossible to prove.

Turner was accused of sleeping with one of her students in 2019 when she was in her first year of teaching at Sarcoxie High School. She taught at a middle school in the district for two years before taking a job as a high school English teacher.

The age and identity of the student were not listed in the court documents seeking to dismiss the case. Under Missouri law, it is illegal for any school employee, volunteer, or official to have sexual relations with a student, even if they are over 18.

The school board voted to revoke her state teaching license following her arrest.

Nate Dally, an assistant prosecutor in the case, told the Joplin Globe that his main concern was that Turner is barred from teaching and was glad that she voluntarily surrendered her license.