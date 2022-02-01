College Moves To Remote Learning After Ex-Professor Threatens Mass Shooting

By Bill Galluccio

February 1, 2022

US-virus-health-epidemic-UCLA
Photo: Getty Images

UCLA canceled in-person classes after a former professor threatened to commit a mass shooting. According to the Los Angeles TimesMatthew Harris, a former lecturer and postdoctoral fellow at the university's philosophy department, sent a threatening video and shared an 800-page manifesto that made specific threats against faculty members.

The video contained footage from the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas and clips from Zero Day, a 2003 film inspired by the Columbine High School massacre. The manifesto was titled "DEATH Sentences" and was "dedicated to domestic terrorism and violence."

"In light of this, we will continue to have discussion through Zoom until the authorities say that it is safe," a philosophy professor told their students in an email obtained by the Times. "I will keep you updated on this situation. But I would avoid being anywhere near Dodd Hall or the philosophy department until further notice."

Harris' YouTube page had over 300 videos, many of which appeared to be uploaded on Monday (January 31). His account has since been terminated.

Harris had previously been placed on leave by the university after he was accused of sending pornographic material to a student. His postdoctoral status expired in June 2021, though it does not appear that it was related to the investigation, according to the Daily Bruin.

Officials said that Harris was taken into custody and is "under observation and not in California."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices